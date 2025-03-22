Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Dallas Mavericks (33-36) welcome the Detroit Pistons (38-31) to the American Airlines Center on Friday (Mar 21). The Mavericks look to end a three-game skid, while the Pistons aim to strengthen their playoff position. Dallas leans on star guard Kyrie Irving, who posts 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s offense is led by Cade Cunningham, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. With two elite playmakers at the helm, this matchup promises to be an electrifying battle as both teams fight for crucial late-season wins.

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest on TV?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest will not be telecast on TV and can be viewed on NBA app.

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest Live Streaming online on OTT? (Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Live)

The Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons NBA contest?

Game Details

Date : Friday, March 21

: Friday, March 21 Time : 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST)

: 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST) Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

How to Watch the Game Online

To stream the game live, head to JioHotstar (India) or check out local streaming services for more options depending on your region.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Squads

Dallas Mavericks: Max Christie, Anthony Davis, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Kyrie Irving, Kai Jones, Dereck Lively, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Brandon Williams.

Detroit Pistons: Malik Beasley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Simone Fontecchio, Tim Hardaway Jr, Ron Harper Jr, Tobias Harris, Ronald Holland II, Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, Paul Reed, Marcus Sasser, Dennis Schroder, Tolu Smith, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Lindy Waters III