Defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scheduled for April 6 has shifted out of the Eden Gardens due to security concerns. The Kolkata police expressed their inability to provide an apt cover for this IPL tie due to ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations across the city on the same day, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly said on Thursday.

Following earlier reports of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announcing that over 20,000 processions would be organised across the state to celebrate the festival, Ganguly said the state board has informed the BCCI about rescheduling the game, which Guwahati will now host in IPL 2025.

"We have informed the BCCI about rescheduling the match, but there is no possibility of hosting it in the city at a later date. Now, I'm hearing that it will be shifted to Guwahati," Ganguly told PTI.

KKR ready to defend IPL title

KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final to win its third title, becoming the third-most successful team in the competition history. With mentor Gautam Gambhir, head coach Chandrakant Pandit and several experienced heads within the squad, KKR made the most of this chance and realised their dream of lifting another IPL trophy ten years after last winning in 2014.

However, ahead of the mega auction in December 2024, KKR let go of their captain, Shreyas Iyer and seamer Mitchell Starc, with one going to Punjab Kings (Iyer) and the other finding his new IPL home in Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the 18th edition, the KKR announced their new retro kit, with black and golden sleeves, alongside picking a new captain in seasoned campaigner Ajinkya Rahane. Venkatesh Iyer, whom they repurchased at auction after letting him go ahead of the retention list announcement, KKR named Rahane’s deputy.

Meanwhile, KKR will host the curtain raiser this season, hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday (Mar 22) at the Eden Gardens, which will also hosts the final (May 25).

