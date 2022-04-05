'Dad has gone to the hospital': Ishan Kishan recalls his family's reaction to MI's bid for him in IPL 2018

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Ishan Kishan was the most expensive pick at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February earlier this year. Kishan has lived up to his Rs 15.25 crore (152.5 million) price tag with back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games and is currently among the highest run-getters so far in IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians had gone all out at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year to ensure they can get Ishan back after releasing him. The wicket-keeper batter saw teams engage in a huge bidding war for him as he ended up becoming the costliest buy at the auction. He was finally picked up by Mumbai Indians for a staggering amount.

It was not the first time Mumbai Indians had shelled out big money to buy Ishan at the IPL auction. In 2018, the four-time champions had first signed the young keeper batter for a sum of Rs 6.2 crore (INR 62 million). It was a huge amount at the time as Kishan was yet to prove his credentials in the IPL.

Speaking on host Gaurav Kapoor's show Breakfast With Champions, Ishan recalled his family's hilarious reaction after he had bagged a lucrative deal with Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2018 mega auction. Ishan revealed he was relaxed on the auction day and had gone out to play football with his friends but it was not the case with his family, who were overjoyed after he was picked by Mumbai Indians.

"I was chilled out. It was my auction, I should be stressed about it. I had gone to play football with my friends. When the auction ended I got a call from Monu Bhai. He is telling me what all happened at the auction. I was like it's good I have been sold for good money, I should go home and meet everyone," Ishan said on the show.

"I went home and saw that mom is on the call, cheeks red and on a call. I saw that dad wasn't even there. I asked where is dad? She said, 'He has gone to the hospital to check his BP'. I am thinking 'what has happened to my family?' (Laughs)," he revealed as he spoke about his parents' reaction.

Everyone was crying when I got selected for India: Ishan Kishan

After impressing for Mumbai Indians in his first three seasons with the franchise in the IPL, Ishan made his international debut for India in March 2021 and went on to shine for the Men in Blue. He was also included in India's T20 World Cup squad last year and is now a permanent member of the T20I squad.

The wicket-keeper batter, who hails from Bihar, revealed his family members couldn't control their tears and everyone was crying when they first heard the news of his selection for Team India last year.

"Everyone was crying. Who would I talk on the phone? When I got selected in the Indian team, I called my mom. She was crying. Then I heard that even my dad was getting all emotional. But I get it. They have seen their son work hard and when he finally gets it, they will surely be happy," said Ishan.