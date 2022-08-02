CWG'22: 'Couldn't even afford chicken meal' - Gold medallist lifter Achinta Sheuli's mother narrates struggles

India have been doing very well in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition in Birmingham. So far, weightlifters have made India proud with their performances and added to the country's medal-tally. Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, etc. have kept the nation's tricolour flying high with their accomplishments.

Talking about Achinta, the 20-year-old Achinta, hailing from Deulpur (West Bengal), his mother shared the struggles and hardships the whole family went through for his success. Achinta won India its third gold medal by claiming the top spot in the 73kg men's finals. For the unversed, the youngster broke the Games record by lifting a total of a whopping 313kg to clinch the yellow metal. Achinta broke the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg and, post that, he lifted 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record under his belt for the overall weight.

Thus, Achinta's mother shared a heartfelt story of how he had once asked for a chicken meal but the family couldn't afford it. “When he was young, he had asked for a chicken meal. But we could not afford it. He cried a lot that day. But afterwards, he understood our financial conditions and never asked for such a meal again. He relied on starchy rice with coconuts. After he won the gold medal yesterday, he demanded that I must prepare his favourite starchy rice when he arrives home,” Achinta's mother Purnima was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“Despite our conditions, we never stopped supporting Achinta. We did everything to help him grow as a weightlifter. He had tremendous potential which is evident from his success till now. (On Sunday), we subscribed to a paid sports channel to watch him win the medal,” Achinta's brother Alok told this newspaper.

After his win, Sheuli told NDTV, "It was not easy, but somehow I made it easy as I was not able to make a proper lift on my second attempt, there was tough fight after that. Vijay sir was telling me to do better, I tried my best."

"My mother has left tailoring now, earlier she used to do it from morning to night. I also used to do it. I want to dedicate this medal to my brother as he always supports me. There was pressure as Sanket Sargar had won a medal," he added.