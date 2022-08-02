CWG'22, India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team finals: All you need to know about telecast, streaming details

Indian contingent will resume action on Day 5 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 edition (CWG) in Birmingham on August 02 (Tuesday). There is a lot of action waiting for the Indian star athletes with prime focus on women's lawn bowl final, badminton mixed team final and women's hockey clash versus England, later in the day.

Talking about badminton, the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be the Indian stars in focus as India gear up to face Malaysia in the mixed team final at the National Exhibition Centre.

For the unversed, India had clinched gold in the mixed team event in the previous edition, in 2018 at Gold Coast, and ended Malaysia's golden run -- where they had clinched the top spot three times in a row before losing out in the previous CWG. Thus, a marquee battle awaits both sides, who are termed as 'equals'.

All you need to know about India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team final:

At what time and when will the India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team final take place?

The India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team final is likelt to start at 10:00 PM IST on Tuesday (August 02).

Which channel will live telecast the India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team final?

The India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team summit clash will be aired live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team final in India?

The live streaming of India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team final will be on Sony Liv.