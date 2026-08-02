/CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh scripts history with double medal haul in track events

India’s distance-running star Gulveer Singh added another medal to his impressive CWG 2026 campaign by winning bronze in the men’s 5000m final. With this, he became the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games. Only a few days after winning silver in the 10,000m, the 28-year-old produced another strong performance to finish third in 13:24.95.

Historic double for Indian athletics

Gulveer’s bronze is more than just another medal for India, as the Haryana runner became the first Indian to win two track medals at the same Commonwealth Games.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His two podium finishes also made his campaign one of India’s best performances in distance running at a major multi-sport event.

Gulveer win bronze

Gulveer followed a patient strategy during the race and stayed with the leading group in the early stages and avoided wasting energy as the pace remained controlled. At the 2,000m mark, he was fifth and less than a second behind the leader.

The Indian saved his best for the final lap and after the bell, Gulveer increased his pace and moved from fifth to third on the opening bend. He then held off Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi by just 0.04 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

Uganda’s Mathew Kipsang won gold in 13:23.61, while Australia’s Ky Robinson took silver in 13:24.70. Gulveer finished third in 13:24.95.

From Army fitness tests to the Commonwealth Games podium

Gulveer’s journey to the top has been far from ordinary. Born into a farming family in Sirsa, Haryana, he initially ran on roads to prepare for the physical fitness tests needed to join the Indian Army. After becoming a soldier, he started taking part in inter-unit races.

Gulveer’s breakthrough came in 2023 when he won the 10,000m title at the National Games, just three years after competing in his first Army race while posted in Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, he has developed into one of India’s leading distance runners.

A Commonwealth Games to remember

Gulveer has emerged as one of India’s standout athletes at Glasgow 2026. Winning silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m against strong international competition highlights his endurance, tactical awareness and ability to finish races strongly.