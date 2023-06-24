CWC Qualifier: Sikandar Raza delivers for Zimbabwe as West Indies choke in crunch tie by 35 runs

Two wickets and 68 runs with the bat from Sikandar Raza inspired hosts Zimbabwe to beat West Indies by 35 runs in a crunch World Cup Qualifier game in Harare. With this win, Zimbabwe reached the top on the points table with three wins in as many matches, while former two-time World Cup winners West Indies is third on the chart behind the Netherlands in Group A.

After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a cautious start, with both openers seeing off the new ball and taking their chances on the bad ones. West Indian team made a comeback in the game by picking three wickets inside six overs, including the captain Craig Ervine on 47.

Following Sean Williams’ wicket on 23, Raza and Ryan Burl stitched a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket before Akeal Hosein dismissed Burl on a well-made 50. On the other hand, Raza continued with his good run of form with the bat, completing a fifty at a time when his team needed him the most.

Kemo Paul returned with two wickets during the fag end before Kyle Mayers dismissed Raza on 68 off 58 balls, who hit six fours and two sixes. Owing to a complete team show with the ball in hand, West Indies wrapped Zimbabwe's innings on 268. Raza on rampage in Harare West Indies began brilliantly as both openers took the attack to the opposition. Two wickets in quick succession saw their momentum getting derailed. However, Mayers - the aggressor of the two, kept the run-rate intact and completed his fifty in the meantime. When it looked like West Indies might walk away with a comfortable win in this crucial clash, Zimbabwe picked two wickets in Mayers and Shai Hope, with Raza breaking the latter's timber on 30.

While a little partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell looked like bailing the team out of trouble, upbeat Zimbabwean bowlers didn’t let their shoulders down and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. The tide turned quickly for the hosts after Raza dismissed last recognised all-rounder Kemo Paul on one, reducing the team to 222 for eight.

Senior pacer Chatara wrapped up the formalities with his third wicket of the day after picking up Alzarri Joseph on three as Zimbabwe beat West Indies by 35 runs.