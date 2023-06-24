ICC to announce 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on June 27 - Reports

With around three months to go before the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the final schedule is yet to be out. With ICC and hosts organiser BCCI finalising nitty-gritty’s as things stand, the latest reports suggest the much-awaited announcement could finally be out on June 27 during an event in Mumbai.

Per an invite shared by the ICC, an event in Mumbai will take place next week with a ‘key announcement’ around the 2023 ODI World Cup, tentatively scheduled from October 5 to November 19.

While eight of the ten teams are confirmed, including the hosts India, its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, alongside England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, the fight for the remaining two spots is ongoing in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Alongside the dates and fixtures, a final announcement about the venues is also likely.

Earlier reports suggested that Pakistan's disagreement with playing at certain venues is one of the reasons why the schedule announcement got delayed. According to the tentative schedule, Pakistan is supposed to play Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 and Afghanistan three days later on October 23 in Chennai. However, the PCB asked to swap venues for these two games, which later was denied by both the ICC and BCCI.

Besides, the PCB also shared its reservation over playing India in the high-octane clash on October 15 at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian board, in its response, denied this request too.

Meanwhile, the marquee ten-team tournament will be played in the Round-Robin format as it was during the previous edition in England in 2019, with all teams playing against each other to determine the top four – who will then play in the semis.

While the final will take place in Ahmedabad, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and either the Eden Gardens in Kolkata or the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai could host both semi-finals. India’s Road to the 2023 ODI World Cup Team India will to fly to the Caribbean Islands for a ten-match tour, including two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Following that, India will travel to Ireland for a short three-match T20Is before participating in the Asia Cup 2023 (co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka). Per the FTP, India will next host Australia for a three-match ODIs before hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup.