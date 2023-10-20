CWC '23: When Hardik Pandya is not playing there is a balance issue for India, reckons former Aussie opener

India romped past Bangladesh in match 17 of the CWC 2023 edition on Thursday (Oct 19) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. While everything continued to click for Team India as they beat the Bangla Tigers by seven wickets, chasing 257, all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya got injured during the proceedings. Being asked to bowl first, India did not start well with Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) adding over 50 runs for the first wicket. Thus, Rohit brought in Hardik in the ninth over but the 30-year-old sustained an ankle injury during the third ball.

Hardik didn't bowl any further and was available to bat but India did not require his services courtesy of Virat Kohli's 103 not out and Shubman Gill's 53. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on Friday (Oct 20) ruling him out of India's upcoming clash versus New Zealand on Sunday (Oct 22) in Dharamsala. Post this, former Australia opener-turned-commentator Matthew Hayden opined on Hardik's absence. He feels that there is a balance issue in the Indian line-up with no Hardik.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Hayden said, "No one in the world really. He that good an all-rounder at the moment, and when you think back into the history of the way he’s been performing, whenever he’s not playing for any team there is always a balance issue. He provides that great stability."

Hayden, however, feels that India do have good batting and bowling cover in Hardik's unavailability. "The good thing for India is that they’ve got batting cover. Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan can easily slot into that role, and then you get your specialist seamer Mohammad Shami back into the side, so that also would be a very good side. I don’t think you can have Jadeja batting up the order, I feel that’s a fragility in the Indian batting line up. The best combination is to get a specialist batter in there, and that way then you have an option to pick a specialist seam bowler as well in Shami,” Hayden further asserted.

BCCI issued a statement on Friday saying, "Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England."

Rohit-led India will hope for Hardik to regain full fitness as soon as possible and return for the England clash, in Lucknow, on Oct 29.

