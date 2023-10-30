CWC '23: 'Md Shami is one of the...' - Bumrah all praise for his bowling partner after India beat England

India beat England by 100 runs in match 29 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Sunday (Oct 29) in Lucknow to keep their winning run intact in the ten-team tournament at home. Being asked to bat first, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma's 87, KL Rahul's 39 and Suryakumar Yadav's 49 to post 229 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, Jos Buttler-led defending champions were bundled out for 129 in 34.5 overs with Mohammed Shami taking 4 for 22 along with Jasprit Bumrah's 3 for 32. Thus, India regained the top spot, from South Africa, to have 12 points and one foot in the semi-finals.

After the game, Bumrah lauded his bowling partner Shami. Shami wasn't preferred in the playing XI during India's initial games but came back during the New Zealand game (picking 5 for 54) and was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match following India's four-wicket win in pursuit of 274 in Dharamsala. In the Lucknow encounter, Shami continued his top form and returned with 4 for 22, dismissing the likes of Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid, to contribute in India's win. Thus, Bumrah was all praise for his bowling partner.

'He's you know, one of the legends of the game'

Bumrah told Sky Sports, "He is outstanding. He's you know, one of the legends of the game. I feel he has always been quite calm. He doesn't come out to be flamboyant, but he way he was bowling as if he was playing a Test match and [it] was really, really wonderful to see. Usually, we've had a lot of partnerships in Test-match cricket and I really enjoy bowling with him. So yeah, I'm really happy with the way he's going on."

With India registering their sixth win on the trot, captain Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "This was the game, a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, batting second in the first five games, we had to come and bat here. We were challenged upfront, they bowled pretty well upfront. For us to get to a total on a pitch that had something in it, we just wanted to get to a total where we could play with it. We were not great with the bat today. Losing three wickets isn't the ideal situation. When you are in a situation like that, all you are looking to do is create that long partnership, which we got. But couple of guys threw it at the end, including myself."

He added, "I thought we were 30 runs short. (On India's new ball bowling) It's not something you see everyday. When you start your innings, you have to somehow try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs. That's exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was swing, there was lateral a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters' mind."

India will now face Sri Lanka in match 33 of the mega event on Thursday (Nov 2) in Mumbai.

