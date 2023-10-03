CWC 2023: Former player backs Ravi Ashwin's selection in Team India, says 'his inclusion wasn’t surprise'

Former India World Cup winner Sandeep Patil has backed the selection of Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India as the team prepares for the latest edition. Ashwin, a surprise selection in the 15-member squad was down the pecking order before getting the nod for the World Cup with Axar Patel injured. According to Patil, he was not surprised when the veteran spinner was drafted into the team for the World Cup.

Sandeep Patil backs Ashwin’s selection

“Ashwin’s inclusion wasn’t a surprise at all. Not at all,” Patil was quoted as saying by The Telegraph Online.

“He’s the best off-spinner in world cricket today and I’m happy to see he’s in. I also feel sorry for Axar, who got injured. But then, you know, it was a blessing in disguise (for India).”

"It will be all about enjoying the game. I have been saying that this might be my last World Cup for India. But I just want to keep enjoying as life is all about surprises."

Ashwin’s wildcard entry

The experienced spinner returned to the Indian team for the tri-series against Australia in September while Axar was serving time out with injury. While Yuzvendra Chahal was deemed an automatic replacement for Axar, the selectors opted to go with Ashwin. One of the key reasons for his inclusion in the team was his batting ability. The Chennai-born veteran has an impressive record with bat and ball in all the formats; but had not played in the ODI format since January 2022 until the Australia series.

While the numbers game favours Chahal in the limited-overs format, having scalped 121 wickets in 72 ODI matches for India while Ashwin has 155 wickets in 115 matches. Ashwin has been India’s best Test bowler in the last decade and has amassed 489 wickets in the longer format. In the T20I format, Chahal leads the list for most wickets with 96 for India while Ashwin stands with 72 scalps.

The Indian team will now look to reap rewards on the bigger front when they start their World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday, October 8 in Ashwin’s hometown Chennai.

