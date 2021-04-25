CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, likely playing XIs, Mumbai weather forecast - All you need to know

In what will be a top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both RCB and CSK have had a superlative start to their IPL 2021 campaigns and will look to continue their winning run in the T20 tournament.

While RCB are unbeaten in IPL 2021 so far, CSK have lost just one game out of their four matches so far in the lucrative T20 tournament.

CSK vs RCB Weather Forecast IPL 2021

There is no chance of rain gods interrupting the match with a clear sky expected during the course of the match. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celcius in what will be a hot afternoon in Mumbai.

CSK vs RCB IPL2021 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: 'We are feeling hurt for everyone,' Morris says players want to keep people happy amid pandemic

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium’s pitch is known to support the batters. However, with time, the track has slowed down a bit. Nonetheless, the team batting first would be looking to post a total north to 180. With the match being a day game, dew will not come into play and it would be interesting how teams approach their respective innings in Mumbai.

CSK vs RCB Head to Head:

Overall Matches – 27, Won by CSK – 17, Won by RCB – 9, NR – 1.

ALSO READ: From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.

RCB – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams/Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.