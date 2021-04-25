'We are feeling hurt for everyone,' Morris says players want to keep people happy amid pandemic

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris on Saturday said that the players and franchises participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have a responsibility of bringing smiles to people amid the dire COVID-19 situation in the country. Morris was the star for RR as the Sanju Samson-led outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets to seal their second win of IPL 2021.

Morris returned with figures of 4/23 in four overs with the South African all-rounder, also the most expensive signing in IPL history, being named the Man of the Match for his excellent outing/

After the match, Morris revealed that the players, as a team, have been in conversation about the ongoing situation in India relating to the dreaded virus as he applauded the frontline workers for their tireless efforts.

The Proteas all-rounder added that it is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening and hoped to keep people happy on the other side of the screens.

"As a team, we have been talking about it quite a lot over the last two days. We have seen how badly this pandemic has taken over the specific parts, if not the entire country," Morris said at the virtual press conference after the match, in response to a query posed by news agency ANI.

"So as a team, we just want to say the heroes out there, the frontline workers all over the world, to be doing what they are doing day in and day out for 24 hours a day is just incredible. As a team, we are feeling the hurt for everyone around the world," Morris added.

"It is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening. It is a responsibility for us to play with smiles on our faces because we have a reason to smile.

"We hopefully get to keep people happy on the other side of the screen. Whether we winning or losing, it is an opportunity to keep people smiling, if that gives people a reason to smile, then we are doing well as a sport," he signed off.

RR moved to sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with four points in five matches. They will next take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday in Delhi.