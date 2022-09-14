CSK batter Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa took to Twitter on Wednesday (September 14) to announce his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Uthappa was one of the heroes of India's memorable maiden T20 World Cup triumph under former captain MS Dhoni in 2007.

Uthappa, in fact, has chosen to announce his retirement on the 15th anniversary of India's famous win against Pakistan after a bowl-out in the group stage of the 2007 T20 World Cup. It was Dhoni's first game as the captain of the Indian team and Uthappa was one of the players who successfully hit the stumps during the bowl-out to secure a thrilling win for the Men in Blue.

While Uthappa's international career never took off despite him being part of the T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007, he went on to become one of the greats of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Uthappa played for teams like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and CSK in his IPL career.

He was part of the CSK's title-winning squad in 2021 and was bought back by the four-time champions at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. Uthappa was a regular feature for CSK in their middle-order in IPL 2022 but failed to deliver consistently as he finished the season with 230 runs in 12 matches.

He will not play for CSK in the upcoming 2023 season after announcing his retirement on Wednesday. Uthappa spent two seasons with the MS Dhoni-led side and scored 345 runs in 16 matches for the team, including a crucial knock in the final of IPL 2021 against his former team KKR.

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Uthappa wrote in a tweet announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

The veteran batter had made his debut for the Indian team in an ODI against England in 2006 and was subsequently selected in India's T20 World Cup 2007 squad. Uthappa finished his international career with 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, amassing 934 and 249 runs in the two formats respectively.