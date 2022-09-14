Thank you for helping me achieve my dream: Dinesh Karthik tells RCB fans after T20 World Cup selection

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has managed to spark an incredible turnaround in his international career this year as he finds himself in India's final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. It was not too long back when Karthik had taken up commentary but never gave up on his dream of representing India in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Karthik took the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm with his brilliant performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this year before making his stunning comeback for the Indian team after almost three years. Karthik has since cemented his spot in the team as a finisher in T20Is and is set to play a key role at the World Cup next month.

He has made it to India's squad for the World Cup as a specialist finisher after his impressive performances this year and took to Twitter to thank his IPL franchise for the support. Karthik thanked RCB fans and the support staff for helping him in his redemption journey.

"Thanks @RCBTweets for being an integral part of the journey and helping me achieve my dream. Most importantly to all the RCB fans who chant RCB, RCB even when am in my blues representing team INDIA, I LOVE YOU GUYS," he wrote on Twitter.

Karthik was in sensational form throughout IPL 2022 where he notched up 330 runs for RCB in 16 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 183.33 while batting in the lower-middle order. He played a few match-winning finishing cameos for the franchise to help them make it to the playoffs under skipper Faf du Plessis.

Karthik was rewarded with an India call-up after his stunning performances in the IPL and has since never looked back. He has played 18 T20Is for India this year since making his comeback and has 193 runs at an average of 21.44. While his place in the playing XI is still not certain at the T20 World Cup, Karthik can be utilised to play impactful cameos in the lower-middle order.