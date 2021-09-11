Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return at Old Trafford as Manchester United down Newcastle United

He came and he conquered! Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during his second debut as Manchester United defeated Newcastle 4-1 in the Premier League match on Saturday (September 11) at the Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal for the Red Devils in the final minutes of the first half after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman spilled out Mason Greenwood's shot.

Again, he netted to give a 2-1 lead to the team with a stunning goal followed by an amazing sprint as he latched on to a through ball from Luke Shaw and fired through Woodman's legs.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard were also on the scoresheet with equally stunning goals.

The Portuguese made his name as a world star in six years at United between 2003 and 2009, during which he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles and was first crowned the world's best player.