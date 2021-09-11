Cristiano Ronaldo: Sneak peek into CR7's gorgeous over-the-top house after Manchester United move - see pics

After a sensational and emotinal return to the English Premier League club Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to a luxurious and over-the-top mansion with his family, which looks absolutely worthy of his stature.

A couple of days ago, Ronaldo shared some pictures with his girlfriend Georgina and kids, giving a sneak peek at the outdoor space at their lavish new pad. Later, another set of images surfaced on the social media, showing the inside view of the house.

IN PICS | From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sunil Chhetri: Leading active international goalscorers

The 36-year-old can be seen having quality time outside in the garden and embracing the hot weather. With the post, Ronaldo wrote as a caption, "Who says Manchester has no sun?!?! #blessedfamily."

Ronaldo posed shirtless for the pictures showing off his chisled abs with his daughter sitting on his shoulders. In the second picture, Cristiano's children can be seen climbing on him. In the third pic, he was with Georgina.

See pictures here:

Ronaldo spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies and made a hero second debut agaisnt Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 11) as he scored twice during the game as the Red Devils defeated Newcastle 4-1 with Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also on the scoresheet.

The 36-year-old Portuguese football star, who left Manchester United for Real Madrid 12 years ago, returned last month on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

IN PICS | As Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United again, a look at best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford

After United confirmed the transfer, Ronaldo dedicated the move to his mentor Alex Ferguson as he wrote, "Sir Alex, this one is for you". He also mentioned that he is "back" where he belongs.

"This is why I am here. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again," said Ronaldo as quoted by the Man Utd's official website ahead of his second debut.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead," he added.

"I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years," said Ronaldo.