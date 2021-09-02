From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sunil Chhetri: Leading active international goalscorers
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 110th international goal to surpass Iran legend Ali Daie`s tally as he broke the all-time men`s scoring record. He is also the leading active international goal scorer. Check out the complete list:
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 110th international goal to surpass Iran legend Ali Daie`s tally as he broke the all-time men`s scoring record in their World Cup qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday (local time).
(Photograph:Twitter)
#2 Ali Mabkhout - UAE
With 76 goals, UAE's Ali Mabkhout comes second. He has 92 caps with United Arab Emirates.
(Photograph:AFP)
#3 Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and Ali Mabkhout have the same number of goals that is 76. However, the Argentine has had more appearances for his country. La Pulga has appeared 104 times for his country.
(Photograph:AFP)
#4 Sunil Chhetri
Indian football star Sunil Chhetri comes fourth with 74 goals for India. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel lauded the captain for leading from the front.
"Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals," Patel wrote on Twitter.
"A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future."
(Photograph:PTI)
#5 Robert Lewandowski
Poland star Robert Lewandowski comes fifth in the list with 69 goals.