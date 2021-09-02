From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sunil Chhetri: Leading active international goalscorers

#4 Sunil Chhetri

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri comes fourth with 74 goals for India. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel lauded the captain for leading from the front.

"Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals," Patel wrote on Twitter.

"A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future."

(Photograph:PTI)