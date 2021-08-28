As Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United again, a look at best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford

Towering header - May 2008

With Ronaldo's repertoire expanding, he added a new string to his bow with gravity defying high leaps to head goals home. One of the early examples was his opener for United in their Champions League final against Chelsea when he soared above the defence to bang home a Paul Scholes cross.

Ronaldo at #100 - A recap of his amazing header in the Champions League finals 2008 vs. Chelsea: pic.twitter.com/cVNq5Gykr9 — SB94 (@cr7madridistasb) May 6, 2019 ×

The match eventually went to penalties and Ronaldo failed to convert from the spot when stepping up first. He threw himself to the ground sobbing in relief when Nicolas Anelka's spot kick was also saved as United emerged narrow winners in Moscow, despite his miss.

(Photograph:Reuters)