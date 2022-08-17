Cristiano Ronaldo receives legal caution from police after smashing child's phone following defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo recently found himself on the wrong side of the law after he received a caution from Merseyside Police. Per a statement that was released by the law-enforcement officials, Ronaldo was interviewed by the police. However, they refused to name the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in their statement, referring to him as 'a 37-year-old man'.

He was interviewed in relation to an alleged assault and criminal damage incident that took place at Goodison Park back in April 2022. During their interview, he was cautioned against such violent outbursts in the future. After which the officials moved to close the matter up entirely.

"We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage. The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April. The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded."

The incident in question took place when Manchester United charted a course to Merseyside to play against Everton in their backyard. United suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of The Toffees, who were at 17th position on the table at the time, running the risk of getting relegated from top-flight football.

Another angle has emerged of the incident between Cristiano Ronaldo and a fan, the forward is currently under review by the Merseyside Police and has since apologised.



After what was a disappointing game for the team and Ronaldo, in particular, he smashed a phone out of a young fan's hands, who was trying to catch a glimpse of the injury the Portuguese star had sustained over the course of the game. A myriad of videos, displaying footage of Ronaldo's violent outburst flooded social media shortly thereafter.

The victim, Jake Harding's mother, subsequently revealed that her son had suffered severe bruising after the altercation due to the ferocity with which Ronaldo had smacked the phone out of his hands.