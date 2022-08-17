'Of 100 news I made...': Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over his situation at Man United, to expose 'lies'

The mystery regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United continues. Ronaldo has been in the news constantly ever since reports emerged that he is desperate to exit the Old Trafford club and join somewhere else.

It is reported that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is still searching for a new club for the Portuguese captain whereas the latter continues to be part of Man United in the new EPL season, which kicked off recently. Firstly, it was reported that the Red Devils remain adamant about not selling Ronaldo, however, later it was pointed out that certain 'attitude issues' have now forced the club owners to rethink their decision of retaining Ronaldo. In a nutshell, there are a lot of speculations and reports emerging every day with regard to the superstar striker.

Amid all this drama, the 37-year-old Ronaldo has finally broken his silence on Instagram, slamming the media and claiming that '100 news I made, only 5 were right'. He is set to come out with the truth, setting the record straight once and for all in an upcoming interview in two weeks' time.

Ronaldo wrote, "They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," the 37-year-old footballer replied on a post by cr7.o_lendario. "The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

The Portugal captain's comments came in the aftermath of a post courtesy of his friend Edu Aguirre (cr7.o_leandario), which read: "I really want Cristiano to leave Manchester because the current scenario in this team is very bad for him, but if he stays, I will cheer fervently to make everything go well as always."