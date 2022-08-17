'Not buying any sports team' - Elon Musk clarifies after claiming he is going to buy Manchester United

Elon Musk clarifies after claiming he is going to buy Manchester United Photograph:( AFP )
After setting Twitter on fire with his latest post, Elon Musk has clarified that he is not buying the Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Manchester United.
Manchester United have started the new English Premier League (EPL) season on an abysmal note, losing two back-to-back games against lowly-ranked teams such as Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). Thus, the Red Devils continue to make the headlines with plenty being said and written about the Erik Ten Hag-led side as their struggles continue.
Amid all this, billionaire Elon Musk broke the internet with his latest tweet claiming that he is all set to buy the Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Man United club. The post about purchasing one of the most prestigious EPL clubs came as part of a 2-tweet thread by Musk. The first tweet read: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”
Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
For the unversed, Musk has a reputation for posting irrelevant tweets and his recent one on purchasing United were on the same lines as he was quick to point out that it was a joke.
No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
Following Musk's tweets on Man Utd, a social media debate sparked among Twitter fans started on the platform.
“You don’t want it man, trust me This man signed a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without doing any due diligence then realized it was a bad deal. Backed out, and is being sued,” one user claimed.
"Why in the world would you buy a team that plays glorified jogging instead of real American football? Way more people watch football than soccer," pointed out another.
Not long ago, Musk had made heads turn as he was set to buy Twitter and was very close on penning the deal. However, he later backed out.