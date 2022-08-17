'Not buying any sports team' - Elon Musk clarifies after claiming he is going to buy Manchester United

Manchester United have started the new English Premier League (EPL) season on an abysmal note, losing two back-to-back games against lowly-ranked teams such as Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). Thus, the Red Devils continue to make the headlines with plenty being said and written about the Erik Ten Hag-led side as their struggles continue.

Amid all this, billionaire Elon Musk broke the internet with his latest tweet claiming that he is all set to buy the Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Man United club. The post about purchasing one of the most prestigious EPL clubs came as part of a 2-tweet thread by Musk. The first tweet read: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 ×

For the unversed, Musk has a reputation for posting irrelevant tweets and his recent one on purchasing United were on the same lines as he was quick to point out that it was a joke.