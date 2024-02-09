Cristiano Ronaldo loses cool following Messi chants by Al Hilal fans, indecent reaction goes viral - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Al Nassr had a forgettable outing against Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday (Feb 8). Al Hilal defeated Al Nassr 2-0 in a game where Ronaldo was largely ineffective. The Portugal star had four shots during the fixture but only a solitary one needed to be saved by Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bonou. During the game, Ronaldo was teased with Lionel Messi chants by Al-Hilal fans and the veteran lost his cool.

The Portuguese superstar reacted to the Messi chants and was heard saying "I am here now. Not Messi." Here is the video:

Another video surfaced on social media platforms which showed Ronaldo directing an indecent gesture towards Al-Hilal and their fans. The striker was making his way out of the pitch when a couple of Al-Hilal scarfs were thrown at him. To this, the 39-year-old took the scarf and pointed towards his crotch area, before throwing it away.

تصرف غير اخلاقي من كريستيانو رونالدو؛ حيث وضع شال الهلال في مكان غير لائق ثم قام برميه!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OUBzFWKjP7 — نواف الآسيوي 🇸🇦 (@football_ll55) February 8, 2024

It is to be noted that Ronaldo and Messi were set to face each other during the Riyadh Season Cup, however, an injury to the Portuguese star prevented the marquee face-off. Al-Nassr went on to humiliate Inter Miami 6-0 in the match.