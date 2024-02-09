Cristiano Ronaldo loses cool following Messi chants by Al Hilal fans, indecent reaction goes viral - Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool following Lionel Messi chants by Al Hilal fans during his side's recent loss. His indecent reaction went viral on social media platforms.
Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Al Nassr had a forgettable outing against Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday (Feb 8). Al Hilal defeated Al Nassr 2-0 in a game where Ronaldo was largely ineffective. The Portugal star had four shots during the fixture but only a solitary one needed to be saved by Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bonou. During the game, Ronaldo was teased with Lionel Messi chants by Al-Hilal fans and the veteran lost his cool.
The Portuguese superstar reacted to the Messi chants and was heard saying "I am here now. Not Messi." Here is the video:
🗣️ Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Hilal Fans: "I am here... not Messi."— ACE (@FCB_ACEE) February 8, 2024
Tears man he's so Insecure 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/13DrhhObCZ
Another video surfaced on social media platforms which showed Ronaldo directing an indecent gesture towards Al-Hilal and their fans. The striker was making his way out of the pitch when a couple of Al-Hilal scarfs were thrown at him. To this, the 39-year-old took the scarf and pointed towards his crotch area, before throwing it away.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨— نواف الآسيوي 🇸🇦 (@football_ll55) February 8, 2024
تصرف غير اخلاقي من كريستيانو رونالدو؛ حيث وضع شال الهلال في مكان غير لائق ثم قام برميه!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OUBzFWKjP7
It is to be noted that Ronaldo and Messi were set to face each other during the Riyadh Season Cup, however, an injury to the Portuguese star prevented the marquee face-off. Al-Nassr went on to humiliate Inter Miami 6-0 in the match.
Ronaldo-starrer Al-Nassr will now shift their focus towards the AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash after the disappointing show versus Al Hilal.