IFAB to introduce blue cards as part of trials of sin bins in professional football - sources

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is set to introduce a new blue card on Friday (Feb 9) as part of trials of sin bins in professional football, sources have confirmed to ESPN. In Nov 2023, the football lawmakers felt the need to address player behaviour towards match officials, which included temporary dismissals for dissent and specific tactical offences.

It is to be noted that sin bins have had a successful implementation in the lower levels of football since 2019-20, with players given the marching orders to leave the field for 10 minutes if they have been guilty of showing disrespect to an official.

Now, the new trial for higher-level football, expected to last for 12 months at least, will comprise situations where a player deliberately takes out an opponent in an attacking situation when a red card isn't warranted.

It is to be noted that the grassroots football in England, which has a particular problem with referee abuse from players, has been raising the yellow card to indicate the offence across 31 leagues since 2019-20. However, IFAB insisted on a different colour to be distinct to players, coaches and supporters, and have chosen blue.

The blue card, however, won't be seen in top level competitions such as the Premier League, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Euro 2024 or the Copa America. The trial over the course of next season won't be permitted at the very top level. It would be 2026-27 at the earliest before it makes it to the Laws of the Game.

Sources have told ESPN that there is not much backing for sin bins among the top leagues. Thus, the Football Association will not be testing it in competitions such as the Women's Super League and the FA Cup.