Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United in January after woeful start to the season - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a disastrous start to the ongoing season with Manchester United. The Portuguese forward has started only one Premier League game for the club and has so far managed only one goal across all competitions this season. He was cut a frustrated figure on the bench as United were handed a 6-3 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Ronaldo had made his intentions clear about wanting to leave United earlier this summer as he wanted to move to a club competing in the Champions League. However, no top club showed any concrete interest in acquiring the 37-year-old, who is no more the first-choice striker for United.

Ronaldo was on the bench against Manchester City but remained an unused substitute as manager Erik Ten Hag later admitted he didn't want to subject the Portuguese to the humiliating defeat considering his 'big career'. Reports have now claimed Ronaldo can leave United in January if a suitable offer arrives for him.

As per a report in the Telegraph, United will allow the 37-year-old to move in the January transfer window as Ten Hag is prepared to let him go and focus on bringing in the right players who can fit into his system and style of play at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus last year and went on to score 24 goals across all competitions to finish as the club's top scorer. However, it was a disappointing season for United as they finished outside the top four in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League football and went trophyless for another year.

United have had a mixed start to the season under Ten Hag as the club currently sit on the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 12 points from seven matches. After losing their first two games against Brentford and Brighton, United bounced back to forge a four-match winning streak, which was brought to an end by City on Sunday.