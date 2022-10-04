Indonesia football association bans two Arema FC officials for life after stadium stampede

The Indonesian football association has banned two Arema Football Club officials for life following a deadly stampede at its stadium last week. At least 131 people lost their lives after the match between Arema FC and their bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya turned deadly at the Kanjuruhan stadium.

The stadium was packed with Arema fans as they locked horns with Surabaya on Saturday. The rival fans had been banned from the game considering owing to the possibility of violence inside the stadium. However, following their team's 3-2 defeat, hundreds of Arema supporters stormed onto the pitch to express their anger.

Some reportedly clashed with the police officers present inside the stadium before tear gas was used to control the crowd. The use of tear gas shots triggered a massive stampede on the exit gates as fans tried to rush outside the stadium in panic. Many got trampled to death while others suffocated due to lack of oxygen.

Springing into action, the Indonesia football association on Tuesday announced the chairman of Arema FC's organising committee Abdul Haris, and a security officer have been banned for life. Erwin Tobing, chairman of the Indonesian FA's disciplinary committee said that the duo "must not carry out any activities in the football environment for life.'

The club has also been fined 250 million rupiah ($16,000) over one of the worst football tragedies in recent times. 35 children lost their lives in the deadly stampede which rocked the entire football world on Saturday. The Indonesian government has since formed an independent panel to probe the matter.

Many have blamed the use of tear gas by the police officers inside the stadium as the major reason behind the tragedy. Survivors and fans present at the stadium have accused the police of overreacting.

Nine police officers have been suspended by the national police chief of Indonesia following the tragedy. Ferli Hidayat, the chief of police in Malang where the stampede happened, has also been sacked on the instructions of the national football chief.