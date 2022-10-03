Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains key difference between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently outlined the key difference between the legendary Lionel Messi and goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker has been running riot across all competitions ever since his arrival at Manchester City earlier this summer.

Haaland has been unstoppable and has been scoring goals for fun for the reigning English Premier League champions while smashing records one after another. The young striker bagged yet another hat-trick for City against arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday to help them secure a comprehensive 6-3 victory.

Following his heroics against United, Guardiola was asked what separates Haaland from Messi, who was also a wizard at the start of his career and went on to become one of the greatest of all time. The Spanish manager, who played an instrumental role in Messi's growth at his former club Barcelona, said the Argentinian had the ability to do it all himself while Haaland needs his teammates.

"The difference is that Erling needs maybe all his mates, you know, to do it. Unbelievable. Messi had the ability for himself to do it," said Guardiola.

Haaland has so far scored a staggering 17 goals across competitions for Manchester City this season, including an impressive 14 in the Premier League. If he can continue his red-hot form, Haaland might break the all-time record for most goals in a single season in the Premier League.

Praising Haaland for his sharp instincts, Guardiola said he has had no role to play in the star striker's exploits. The Spaniard said Haaland was born with incredible instincts which helps him finish well and score goals easily.

"I have said it many times and I will say it again - what Erling (Haaland) is doing he did in Norway, Austria and Germany. The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn't teach him. He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that," said Guardiola.