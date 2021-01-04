Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to hit 250 million Instagram followers

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his illustrious cap as the Juventus forward touched 250 million followers on photo-blogging platform Instagram, making the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the first-ever person to touch the iconic landmark.

The Portugal ace became the most popular celebrity on Instagram by completing 250 million followers on the platform with pop star Ariana Grande being second in the list with 214 million followers. Hollywood actor and WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is third in the list of people with most Instagram following with 209 million followers.

Interestingly, the followers of all 20 Premier League clubs are far less than Ronaldo's followers on Instagram. The 20 Premier League clubs combined have 159 million followers - 90 million less than Ronaldo's latest numbers on Instagram.

As Ronaldo continues to rule social media, a Forbes report stated that the Portuguese earned $47.8 million from paid posts on Instagram in the year 2020. Ronaldo is quite active on social media platforms and posts photographs and videos of his family including wife Georgine Rodrigues - who has 22.8 million followers on Instagram. Ronaldo also posts about his workout regime, his match photos and memorable moments from his life.

In the footballing world, Lionel Messi is next to Ronaldo in terms of Instagram followers with the Barcelona forward having 174 million followers. The only account on Instagram which has more followers than Ronaldo is Instagram's official handle with as many as 382 followers.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to shatter record books as he surpassed Pele's goal-scoring tally to become the player with second-most goals in the history of football.