Cricket- 'You have to grow up': Shoaib Akhtar criticises Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir has moved to England after controversially retiring from the national team after a fall-out with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Amir has been criticised by several former Pakistan cricketers for his decision to retire from the national side. Shoaib Akhtar has now criticised Mohammed Amir and urged him to "grow up" and said the only way for a player to prove himself is to perform.

"Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days. Amir should have realised that papa Mickey Arthur will not always be there to safeguard him. Sometimes you have to grow up. I am saying this for Amir. Sometimes you have to grow up. You don’t let it go but you mature enough to realise that the management is not according to my wishes, now I have to raise my performance and level of hard work," Akhtar said to PTV sports.

He compared Amir's situation to that of Mohammad Hafeez. He said: "The management was also against Hafeez. What did Hafeez do that was different? He just made runs and nothing else. He didn’t give the management an envelope full of cash. Amir should have learned from Hafeez."

However, Amir has said that he will still play for Karachi Kings in the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). And then don the jersey of Kent for the T20 Blast in England.