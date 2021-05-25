Cricket: Amir, Malik and Lamichhane sign for Caribbean Premier League 2021

Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Sandeep Lamichhane will be playing at the 2021 Caribbean Premier League which takes place in St Kitts and Nevis in August and September.

The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe.

Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format.

Sandeep Lamichhane joins the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2021 season. He has played at the CPL for the last three seasons, impressing with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs. The leg-spinner has become a regular in T20 tournaments around the globe and will add potency to the Knight Riders attack.

ALSO READ: Cricket: IPL 2021 expected to resume on September 19-20 in the UAE - Report

The complete squads for CPL 2021 will be revealed on the draft show which will be broadcast on Friday 28 May at 9am ECT | 2pm GMT | 6:30pm IST.

First started in 2013, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Mayank Agarwal began 'doubting' himself after playing XI snub, says childhood coach

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2021 tournament gets underway in St Kitts & Nevis in August and September.