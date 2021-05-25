Cricket: IPL 2021 expected to resume on September 19-20 in the UAE - Report

The postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is expected to resume mid-September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final likely to be played on October 10. The IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged across a few teams inside the bio-secure bubble.

According to Sports Today, the IPL 2021 is likely to be resumed in September with the BCCI holding talks with various stakeholders and various national cricket boards.

However, there will be no change in the itinerary of the five-Test series between India and England, which is scheduled to end on September 14. The players are expected to fly to the UAE immediately after the conclusion of India-England and they are unlikely to undergo hard quarantine upon landing in the UAE with a bubble-to-bubble switch on cards.

Furthermore, there will be negotiations with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 to end the tournament slightly earlier for the players to be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. Reportedly, the Trinbago Knight Riders will help the BCCI with the re-scheduling of CPL 2021.

The reportage in Sports Today stated that the BCCI is looking for 10 double-headers, seven single-day matches and four play-off matches in a bid to complete the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Notably, IPL 2020 was held in the UAE without major problems as franchises competed in the tournament played across three venues. Mumbai Indians came victorious in the tournament to lift their fifth IPL trophy.