Cricket: Mayank Agarwal began 'doubting' himself after playing XI snub, says childhood coach

Mayank Agarwal persevered through a difficult stretch with the bat in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He scored only 78 runs into the three Tests and was dropped as an opener for the last two Tests. Mayank Agarwal's coach RX Murali uncovered the Indian batsman began 'doubting' himself subsequent to being disregarded.

In his last eight Test innings, Mayank Agarwal has scored just 88 runs. Shubman Gill has apparently gotten out ahead in the unit, particularly after his endeavors in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In an interview with InsideSport, Mayank Agarwal's coach spoke about how the opener started to question himself subsequent to being dropped from the Test group.

"It’s all about the mindset. You suddenly start creating doubts in your mind when it doesn’t match up. It takes you to a different spin altogether and you completely lose out on the mental process that you once created. It takes you to a mode when you start doubting everything. That’s what happened with Mayank," he said.

The eminent coach added that players are getting more restless about their spot in the group with genuine contests for places.

"There is a lot of anxiety in a sportsperson. In sports, there are more failures than successes. When you are anxious about failing and know that there is a lot of competition and if you don’t perform, you are out, that adds up more. One failure adds up to worry and that gets bigger and bigger and you completely lose out on the process. After the

Australia series, he worked on the mental aspect and did well in IPL," he added.

Mayank Agarwal has been named in India's 20-man squad for the impending visit through England. In any case, passing by what occurred in the India-England home Test series, the management is probably going to back Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, at any rate toward the beginning of the visit.

Agarwal showed what he is fit for as the batsman during his amazing run with the bat in the deferred IPL 2021 season.

RX Murali uncovered both of them dealt with the mental side of his game before the T20 competition.

“He already has the technique. All he needs is confidence. IPL performances definitely boosted his confidence massively. Before IPL, we worked on the mental aspects and it succeeded in the tournament. It gave him the template to work on as it is a continuous process," Murali added.

Mayank Agarwal scored 260 runs at an average of 43.3, while his strike rate was 141.3 in seven games in IPL 2021. It stays not yet clear whether the opener will actually want to transform the impending six Tests against New Zealand and England.

