/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Can India reach semis if they lose to New Zealand? Here's all you need to know

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in their respective penultimate league game of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 23). A contest set to be played at the D.Y. Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai will be pivotal, considering that only one of India or New Zealand will play in the semis. However, what happens to India’s chances in case they lose to the BlackCaps, as desperate times would need desperate measures?

What is the current standing?

At the time of writing on Wednesday (Oct 22, before the Australia vs England clash), India are fourth in the standings with four points from four matches. Like India, New Zealand also have a similar record of four points from four matches. India edge New Zealand on the points table on Net Run Rate (NRR), having won two matches compared to the BlackCaps’ one.

What happens if India lose to New Zealand?

In the event India lose to New Zealand, it won’t be the end of the road for the Women in Blue. A New Zealand win will see the Kiwis take fourth spot with six points, while India will be fifth. In this scenario, both India's and New Zealand’s final matches become important. After losing to New Zealand, if India beat Bangladesh and the Kiwis lose to England on Sunday, it will be the hosts who will take the fourth spot.

While NRR will be crucial, since India is considered to win one and lose one and the same for New Zealand, the Women in Blue will have the NRR advantage. Currently, India have an NRR of 0.526 while New Zealand’s is -0.245.

What happens if India beat New Zealand but lose to Bangladesh?

In case India beat New Zealand, it will have a healthier NRR than currently, while New Zealand will have a worse NRR than its current one. In this scenario, India can still afford to lose to Bangladesh on the final day but not in a one-sided contest. On the other hand, New Zealand will have to beat England by a significant margin to stand any chance of reaching the semis.