/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Here's how Harmanpreet's Kaur's Team India can qualify for semis

The Indian women’s team will have a decisive few days as they look to stay in the hunt for a place in the semifinal of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The Indian team, who are playing England on Sunday (Oct 19), have only two more matches to go. This means it will be a do-or-die game for them. So here’s how India can qualify for the Women’s ODI World Cup semis as the race intensifies in the final week of league action.

India’s current standings

At the time of writing on Sunday (Oct 19, before the India vs England match), the Women in Blue are on four points from four matches with two wins and two defeats. Heading into the final week of the league phase of the Women’s ODI World Cup, Australia and South Africa have booked their place in the semis, with England, New Zealand and India in the hunt for the remaining two spots.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

New Zealand remain India’s nearest challengers for the semis, considering both will go head-to-head on Thursday. At the time of writing, both India and New Zealand have the same points, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side having played four matches while the Kiwis have played five.

In this case, New Zealand can reach a maximum of eight points while India can reach a maximum of 10 points.

If India beat England

In case India beat England, the Women in Blue will be in pole position to qualify for the semis as one of their remaining two matches will be against Bangladesh, who are struggling for form. A win for India against England also means India can afford to lose to New Zealand in the head-to-head match and still qualify for the semis, provided they beat Bangladesh in the final league match.

Technically, if India win all their remaining three matches, they will qualify for the semis, regardless of what happens with other teams.

If India lose to England

In case India lose to England, like New Zealand, the Women in Blue will also reach a maximum of just eight points in the league phase. This will also mean, the winner of the India vs New Zealand contest will be in pole position to reach the semis ahead of both nations’ final league match. India will play Bangladesh on Oct 26, while on the same day New Zealand will face England.

In case India lose to both England and New Zealand, they will still have the opportunity to qualify for the semis. In the above event, India must beat Bangladesh by a big margin and improve their net run rate (NRR) and at the same time hope England beat New Zealand in the final league match. This will see India and New Zealand finish on six points, with NRR deciding the last semifinalist.