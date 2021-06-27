Cricket: Will encourage Shafali Verma to enjoy her batting, says Mithali Raj

After a courageous display in the Test format, India Women will take on England Women in a three-match ODI series that starts at Bristol on Sunday, June 27.

India Women last played in the ODI series against South Africa in March. The series finished in harsh disillusionment as they yielded the series 4-1, with the batting and the bowling coming a cropper in various games.

Mithali Raj addressed the press conference ahead of the first ODI match. The Indian skipper was inquired as to why the Indian team inclined towards putting runs on the board instead of chasing them. She said: “We have defended totals in the past; we have the bowling attack to do that. Spinners especially have won matches irrespective of wickets. Even in England in the 2017 WC. It all depends on how as a team we put on a total if we bat first or if we have a total to defend, it boils down to the rhythm and timing of the batters and bowlers.”

26th June 1999: A day that got carved throughout the entire existence of Indian cricket as 17-year-old Mithali Raj strode put to bat for the first time. June 26 checks precisely a long time since Mithali Raj made her first appearance for India. She has proceeded to turn out to be seemingly the best player throughout the entire existence of Indian women's cricket.

“We just arrived for our session, so no thought of celebrations yet. We have an important game. Feels nice to get up to messages congratulating me on my career. If I have to give one advice to my younger self: enjoy getting onto the ground representing your country. At that time, the expectation was so much that I didn’t realize the importance of wearing the blue jersey, that will be something I tell 16-year-old Mithali" - she answered by asking what advice would she give to her younger self.

Mithali Raj expects star teenager Shafali Verma to give India consistent beginnings at the top-order. Shafali Verma, who made a fabulous debut in the solitary Test match against England, is set to play her first ODI against similar rivals on Sunday.

"There will be times when she gives us a head start. We would love that to be consistent but at the same time she’s a young kid, she’ll learn with experience, she'll also learn how to build an innings."

Mithali Raj said she has given the youngster full freedom of playing the manner in which she wants to. She added: "Since she's getting into playing the ODI format for the first time, I, as a captain would encourage her to play the way she enjoys playing, that's the style of batting she should do. If we lose early wickets, we as experienced batters in the middle-order are there to rebuild, or if we get a good start, take the momentum forward. We have the batting depth to do that."