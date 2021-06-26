Cricket - Preview: India Women face England Women in a three-match ODI series

The three-match ODI series between England women's and India women's will kick-off on Sunday. The first match of the series will be played at County Ground, Bristol. The two teams played an energizing Test match last week which wound up in a draw. The hosts as of late reported their squad for this series and have included some new faces for the group.

Then again, Team India should settle on a significant choice on the initial mix with Shafali Verma included for the ODI squad interestingly. Notwithstanding, Shafali Verma has now discovered a spot in the ODI series and she can possibly set the stage ablaze. Without a doubt, Shafali Verma will open the innings close by Smriti Mandhana.

The last series against South Africa is verification enough of how the Indian side requirements to reexamine their batting in the middle-order and the runs need to come at an energetic speed. It is fair to say that this series against England will help India check their groundwork for the following year's World Cup.

England women, then again, will be truly happy with playing at their home conditions. Their last ODI series was against New Zealand where they won by 2-1.

Head-to-Head

Both the groups have met in 69 ODIs up until this point, of which England has won 37 matches. The Indian team arose successfully in 30 games while two games were called off.

England

England skipper Heather Knight has scored 2935 runs in 99 innings in her ODI vocation. She needs 65 additional runs to turn into the fourth English women cricketer to complete 3000 ODI runs.

Sophie Ecclestone was the highest wicket-taker in the solitary Test match, additionally, she is the highest wicket-taker for England women's against India, she has 15 wickets in nine innings up until this point.

England's Probable Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (Wk), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt.

India

Mithali Raj has scored 10131 runs in her international vocation up until this point. She needs to score 143 runs in this series to go past Charlotte Edwards and become the most noteworthy run-getter in Women's cricket.

Shafali Verma is good to go to make her ODI debut in this game and will open the innings. She will end up being the third youngest Indian to open the innings in her debut match after Thirush Kamin, and Mithali Raj.

India's Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Indrani Roy (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey.