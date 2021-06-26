Cricket: West Indies have to function as a team to win the T20 World Cup, says Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran believes the Windies should come together and proceed as a unit on the off chance that they need to win the impending 2021 T20 World Cup.

Over the course of the following month and a half, West Indies will play the T20I series against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan prior to heading out to the UAE for the T20 World Cup in October.

ALSO READ: Cricket: ICC T20 World Cup set to begin on October 17 in the UAE: Reports

Expressing that a tournament like the T20 World Cup will be won by a unit and not individuals, Nicholas Pooran feels that the forthcoming series will generally be about how the group bonds.

Nicholas Pooran addressed a virtual press conference ahead of the first T20I against South Africa: “To me, it’s not all about the cricket but it's also about how much we can look out for each other, how much we can be a team. At the end of the day, you don’t win a World Cup by one person performing or two persons performing, but by everyone playing their part, and that’s our key. Our keys are to look after each other, be as honest as we can with each other, and then you know the results on the field will take care of themselves because, at the end of the day, we all want to perform, we all want to win.”

Recently, West Indies lost the Test series against South Africa by a 2-0 edge. The Windies will presently be looking at a more grounded rebound in the most limited-overs series.

He accepts that with Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo, West Indies have probably the best T20 team. Yet, the key will be to bond well collectively.

Nicholas Pooran said: “I think we picked our best 18 provisional squads. It’s important for us just to get momentum and get our fans back again. We want the full support of West Indians and the Caribbean people. I just believe that we are building towards the World Cup, and we have to function as a team. Everyone knows how good Chris Gayle is, Russell, Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, and the rest of the guys, but at the end of the day, if we can believe in each other, that is really important for us."

“I think we have three series before the World Cup. And it’s been a while since we’ve been together for a long time. So, we have a chance to mingle, we have a chance to look out for each other, we have a chance to learn about someone better” - he added

