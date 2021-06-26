Cricket: ICC T20 World Cup set to begin on October 17 in the UAE: Reports

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be facilitated in the UAE from October 17, with the final planned on November 14. As per ESPNCricinfo, the 16-group competition will begin after the Indian Premier League 2021 final, which is relied upon to be held on October 15.

Prior, the ICC after the board meeting had affirmed that the BCCI would hold hosting privileges of the T20 World Cup regardless of whether the tournament is moved out of India: "The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played," the ICC said in an official release.

The hosting rights of the T20 World Cup stay with the BCCI. Albeit the Indian cricket board hasn't authoritatively affirmed the turn of events or kept in touch with the ICC, it's accepted the tournament will be played in the middle east with UAE and Oman as hosts.

The BCCI had been allowed time till June end to tell ICC where they would have the T20 World Cup. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the 2020 release of the T20 World Cup that should be held in Australia being delayed to 2022.

Exactly when things appeared to be marginally better in India, the IPL 2021 initiated yet was suspended unexpectedly halfway as the second influx of the pandemic unleashed ruin in the country. With the danger of a potential third wave posing a potential threat, the BCCI isn't ready to face additional challenges.

The first round of the T20 World Cup will see 12 matches, containing the eight groups – Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, and Papua New Guinea. Four of them will advance to the Super 12s, where they will join the other eight groups. The counterparts for Round one will not be played at the significant venues.

The T20 World Cup's Super 12-leg will involve 30 matches and will be played at the three major UAE venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This leg of the World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 24. The groups will be parted into two groups, with two from each making it to the semi-finals, trailed by the finals.

With the first round being facilitated in quite a while in the UAE and Oman, the BCCI will guarantee that post-IPL, the grounds of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will have sufficient opportunity to have new pitches for the Super 12s.