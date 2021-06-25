BCCI to ask ECB to arrange couple of warm up games for Team India: Reports

BCCI will be writing to ECB requesting them to arrange two warm-up matches for Team India before they take on England in a five-match Test series which will kick off on August 4. Team India, recently, suffered a crushing defeat in the World test Championship Final against New Zealand questioning their preparedness for the mega clash.

In a report by Indian Express, Jay Shah will be speaking to ECB and their CEO Tom Harrison in order to make arrangements for the Men in Blue to play warm-up matches ahead of the England series.

"Jay (Shah) will be speaking to ECB and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison to make an arrangement for two warm-up games before the five Test match series," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told the Indian Express. "The secretary felt that the BCCI should request the ECB to give at least two warm-up games so that players can get in some good match practice before the series starts."

After losing the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, Skipper Virat Kohli has suggested that there can be changes in the Test side as they go ahead.

New Zealand on Wednesday defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand's two most experienced batters – Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor – guided the Kiwis to their first ICC trophy since 2000.

"We will continue to reassess and continue to have conversations around what are the things required to strengthen our side and not follow or fall prey to certain patterns," Kohli said at the post-match virtual press conference.