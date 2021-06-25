Cricket: Team India's schedule for 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle

India finished the debut ICC World Test Championship as runners-up regardless of topping the league stage. Team India endured an eight-wicket rout to New Zealand in the last match played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

India were quite possibly the most reliable side in the competition, however, the team couldn't carry its 'A' game to the table when it made a difference the most. Tea, India will be pleased with the manner in which they performed and will be anxious to convey the momentum into the new pattern of the World Test Championship.

This new cycle will begin in July 2021 and end in 2023. Every country will play three home series and three away series. With India's 2021-23 Future Tour Programs having been delivered a couple of years prior, here's a glance at the team's schedule for the subsequent World Test Championship.

The Indian cricket crew will start off its new World Test Championship crusade with a five-Test series against England in the United Kingdom. The series is planned to start on August 4 and end on September 14.

August 4-8: England versus India, First Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England versus India, Second Test, Lord's

August 25-29: England versus India, Third Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England versus India, Fourth Test, Kennington Oval

September 10-14: England versus India, Fifth Test, Old Trafford

New Zealand visit through India, 2021

India lost every one of the three of their Tests against New Zealand in the first World Test Championship. Nonetheless, Team India will have a chance to vindicate those misfortunes not long from now. According to the Future Tour Programs plan, the Kiwis will visit India for a two-Test series in November 2021.

India visit through South Africa, 2021/22

Subsequent to playing a two-match Test series against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team will travel to South Africa for a three-Test series. The series among India and South Africa is planned to happen in December 2021 and January 2022.

Sri Lanka visit through India, 2022

Not long before the IPL 2022, Sri Lanka will visit India to play a three-match ICC World Test Championship series and a three-match T20I series. They will think that its extreme to make life surprisingly difficult for India in home conditions.

Australia visit through India, 2022

Australia will visit India for a four-Test series in 2022. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will happen in India around October and November one year from now.

India visit through Bangladesh, 2022

India will end their league stage of the World Test Championship with a fight against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli's side will play two Tests against Bangladesh soon after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.