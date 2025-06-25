/Bumrah to not play in second Test against England? India coach Gambhir shares update

Indian pacers, barring Jasprit Bumrah, were rendered threat-less by Bazball professing England batters in the first Test at Headingley. The hosts won the match by five wickets and out of 15, Bumrah accounted for five wickets (in first innings) while rest of the three pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna - took nine wickets across two innings. India bowled 176.4 overs across two innings and Bumrah bowled 43.4 overs or around 25 percent of them and the rest of the three pacers bowled 92 overs. With Bumrah's workload already under scrutiny, coach Gautam Gambhir has shared the possibility of the pacer playing in the next match.

"I think for us to manage Bumrah's workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward and we know that what he brings to the table as well," Gambhir said after the loss on Tuesday (Jun 24). "So before he came on this tour, it was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches, but let's see how his body turns up. But we haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play."

Bumrah is arguably the best fast bowler to have played for India ever and his latest five-wicket haul in the first innings of first Test against England put him atop of an elite list. Bumrah now has most wickets by an Asian bowler, pacer or spinner, in SENA (South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

He surpassed Pakistan great Wasim Akram for the record, who is considered an all-time great bowler to play the game. Bumrah has 150 wickets in SENA countries while Akram has 146 - both of them took 32 Tests to reach the milestone.