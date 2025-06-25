IND vs ENG: 'Limit his damage...,' England opener Duckett reveals team strategy behind chasing down 371 vs India at Headingley

England opening batter Ben Duckett, who scored match-winning 149 against India in fourth innings of first Test at Headingley, has revealed the team's strategy behind chasing down 371-run target. Duckett and his partner Zak Crawley (65) added 188 runs for the opening wicket - the highest against India in Test in fourth innings - only after seeing off Jasprit Bumrah and new ball under overcast skies in Leeds. The plan worked as Bumrah was left wicketless and with remaining Indian bowlers inexperienced, England romped home with five wickets spare.

"In that period (morning session), it was really important that me and Zak got through without losing any wickets," Duckett said at the presentations after being named Player of the Match. "It was pretty clear to us this morning. If we batted for the whole day [at the tempo that] we normally do, we'd probably get the total, so we didn't overthink anything. Certainly we had to get through Jasprit's first spell and that new ball, and from there on, we were just playing our natural games.

"He's a world-class bowler," Duckett added, after England denied Bumrah even a single wicket in the second innings despite his five-for in the first.

"In that first innings, he was superb, so to limit his damage was massive for us. Our individuals are all going to go about it differently, but I thought we did play him very well."