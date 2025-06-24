Best fielder in Tests? Joe Root one catch shy of overtaking Rahul Dravid's long-standing record

The ongoing first Test match between India and England in Headingley, Leeds has seen several records being broken. One of the biggest achievements is that for the first time ever India scored five centuries (four players) in the same Test match. Besides this, many other records have also been set. Rishabh Pant has become the top Asian wicketkeeper-batter in England, while Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker among Asian bowlers in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). On the England side, Joe Root matched a long-standing record set by former Indian legend Rahul Dravid, he equaled Dravid’s record for the most catches in Test cricket after taking a catch to dismiss Shardul Thakur off Josh Tongue’s bowling on day 4 (Jun 23) at Headingley.

Both Root and Dravid have taken 210 catches in Test matches, Root reached this mark in 154 Tests, while Dravid did so in over 160 Tests, achieving the milestone back in October 2012.

Just behind them is Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene with 205 catches. Australia’s Steve Smith and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis have each taken 200 catches in their Test careers.

Root’s catch of Shardul also helped him equal Alastair Cook’s record for the most catches in Test matches between India and England.

Cook took 38 catches in 30 Tests against India, while Root now has 38 catches from 31 Tests in these matchups. Sunil Gavaskar is next on this list with 35 catches, followed by Dravid with 30, and Virat Kohli with 25 catches.

In the World Test Championship (WTC), which has entered its 2025-27 cycle, Root has taken 102 catches in 65 Tests. Only Steve Smith has more catches in WTC history — with 104 catches in 102 innings.

Most catches in Tests