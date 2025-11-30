Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Watch: Dewald Brevis clutches stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans call out Mumbai Indians for IPL release

Watch: Dewald Brevis clutches stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans call out Mumbai Indians for IPL release

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Nov 30, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 18:32 IST
Watch: Dewald Brevis clutches stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans call out Mumbai Indians for IPL release

Watch: Dewald Brevis clutches stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans call out Mumbai Indians for IPL release Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Now, a full international, Dewald Brevis was called into action when he clutched a superb catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad.

South Africa star batter Dewald Brevis has enjoyed a stunning last few months as he continues to excel on the international platform. Now, a full international, Brevis was called into action when he clutched a superb catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad. Right after the catch, netizens were quick to point out Brevis’s release from the Mumbai Indians, who had later captured him by the Chennai Super Kings and has now been retained by the franchise.

More to Follow…

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics