Watch: Baramulla celebrates as Delhi Capitals spend big on Auqib Dar in IPL 2026 auction

It was a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir cricket on Tuesday (Dec 16), when Delhi Capitals signed pacer Auqib Dar for Rs 8.40 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auctions. The IPL 2026 auctions held in Abu Dhabi saw the pacer finally end his wait for a place in the biggest franchise cricket league in the world where he will don the colours of Delhi Capitals. However, it was Auqib's hometown Baramulla that was in the headlines as they celebrated and rejoiced the moment.

Baramulla celebrates Nabi’s achievement

Having started with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals faced stern competition to acquire services of Auqib. Having spent Rs 8.40 crore, the player was sold for 28 times his base price sending celebratory waves in Baramulla and the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. Auqib's family was seen celebrating on musical themes while sweats were also distributed in his locality.

The 29-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir has been in impressive form in the domestic circuit, recently picking up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate under eight in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Who else did Delhi Capitals add?

During the IPL 2026 auctions, the franchise also added proven international quality to its roster, bringing in seasoned campaigner David Miller, England’s Ben Duckett and Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka to strengthen both depth and experience.

Delhi Capitals began the day by securing seasoned South African middle-order batter David Miller for Rs 2 crore, making him the first player sold at the auction. The 36-year-old left-hander brings vast IPL experience, having featured in 141 matches and scored 3,077 runs, including 13 half-centuries and a century.