/IPL 2026 auction: Top 5 Indian players who went unsold ft Yash Dhull, Akash Madhwal

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 22:31 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 22:46 IST
From Yash Dhull to Akash Madhwal, here's a look at the top five Indian players who went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction. This list also includes Abhinav Manohar, Chetan Sakariya and Deepak Hooda
(Photograph: AFP)
Abhinav Manohar
Abhinav Manohar was in excellent form during the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025. He scored 284 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate of 165, showing his strong hitting ability. However, even after this performance, he still did not receive any bid in the IPL 2026 auction.
(Photograph: AFP)
Yash Dhull
Yash Dhull had an outstanding DPL 2025 season. He made 435 runs in just eight matches at a strike rate of 167.31 and an average of 87. Even with these impressive numbers and his past IPL experience, no team picked him in the IPL 2026 auction.
(Photograph: AFP)
Chetan Sakariya
In the Indian Premier League, Chetan Sakariya has played for three teams and has taken 20 wickets in 20 matches overall. He is known for bowling hard lengths in the death overs. Despite this, he went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, which surprised many fans.
(Photograph: AFP)
Akash Madhwal
Akash Madhwal played important roles for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in earlier IPL seasons. In his IPL career, Madhwal has taken 23 wickets in 17 matches at a bowling average of 25.65. Even with this solid record, no franchise bid for him in the latest auction, leaving fans shocked.
(Photograph: AFP)
Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda has been a regular name in the IPL, scoring 1,496 runs in 125 matches, including eight half-centuries. Despite his experience and past performances, he did not get any bid in the IPL 2026 auction, which came as a big surprise to many fans who expected him to play again.