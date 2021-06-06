Cricket: Umesh Yadav gives insights into senior-junior bond in Team India

The way to the ICC World Test Championship Final for Virat Kohli-led Team India hasn't been smooth. While New Zealand has significant match-practice with a two-match Test series against England, the Indian team hasn't had the option to hit the ground because of COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Be that as it may, for players like Umesh Yadav, it has been considerably more troublesome as he hasn't played any cricket throughout the previous five months.

Umesh Yadav last played competitive cricket during India's visit to Australia. Yet, he endured a physical issue that governed him out of the series. He was neglected for the England Test arrangement at home as he was all the while recuperating. In the IPL 2021, for Delhi Capitals, he didn't get starts in the seven matches in the first phase. Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Umesh Yadav is concerned about the absence of match practice.

In an interview with Times Of India, Umesh Yadav said:

“It’s difficult. I got injured after the second Test in Australia. That was a big opportunity for me when the rest of the senior bowlers were not available. If I could do well in that situation, it would have been a big boost like it has done to the young boys who played in Australia.”

“There was plenty of cricket after that. I didn’t get to play the Tests against England at home. I didn’t get matches in the IPL as well. It’s difficult to make a comeback after injury when you don’t play many games. But I am putting in a lot of hard work in my training and I am feeling much better. I don’t feel that I was injured. I am bowling well in the nets. I try to not think that I have not got many matches. I don’t feel I have missed much” - he added.

Be that as it may, the absence of match practice and consistent fight for a spot in India's playing XI in Tests hasn't hindered him. All things considered, he is spurred to return. The injuries also haven't transformed anything for Umesh Yadav as he actually expects to utilize the very speed that he used to bowl with before the injury.

“I was raw when I made my debut. I didn’t understand the wear and tear that my body was going through. As you keep playing, you understand when the body is enduring load and the muscles are tiring. In the last 10 years, I realized that the body will go through wear and tear if you play all formats. We have learned to understand and take care of our bodies. And when you play a lot of cricket it takes a toll both physically and mentally. That’s why workload management is important to relax your mind. It’s important to rest a fast bowler at the right time” - he said.

At very nearly 34, Umesh isn't just battling against his body yet additionally against youthful pacers who are coming up the positions. He is consistently up for an extreme battle as he accepts sound rivalry is acceptable.

“I know a lot of fast bowlers are coming through the ranks. I have been playing for 10 years. I don’t see it as pressure. I see it as healthy competition. When you play with youngsters, they are motivated to perform better than the seniors. We must also ensure we match their standards when it comes to fitness and skills. The seniors and youngsters learn from each other. You need to have good thoughts” - he added.

“In sports, you can’t crib about how many chances you have got. When you represent your country, the team and selectors expect you to keep performing. There was a period of three-four years when I played all formats. Then I got sporadic chances. There will be new people coming in. There will be new bowlers who will get in with better performances” - he added.

Considering the ICC WTC Final, it will resemble a World Cup final for him and other red-ball trained professionals, who might not get an opportunity to play in the ICC T20 World Cup or 50-over World Cup.

“This is indeed like a World Cup for us who have not played white-ball cricket for India for a long time. We are now playing more Test matches these days. The ICC should keep coming up with such initiatives so that more people get interested in Test cricket and the format’s popularity keeps growing” - he concluded.

