Cricket: Still don't understand PCB's selection of players, says Ramiz Raja

Cricketer-turned commentator Ramiz Raja was not impressed with Pakistan's squads for England and West Indies series. He lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for their selection.

According to Ramiz Raja, PCB is hurting the team by preferring old players over young talents.

"I still don't understand the slotting and the selection of players in Pakistan cricket. That is because you select a team, you announce a lot of uncapped players and it is appreciated because once again, there is an eye on the future. And then you don't play them. It's just like sending an all-decked-up bride back without getting her married. Then you suddenly look back to the recycled players. Not only are they recalled to the team but they are also made to play. They are preferred over the uncapped players," said Ramiz on his YouTube channel.

Former Pakistan skipper took the example of Tabish Khan. He made a debut for the team at the age of 36 years.

"Then, according to the slotting, you announce a player in the Test squad like Salman Ali but you play him in the ODIs next time. So, either the earlier selection wasn't right or this selection isn't. You aren't aware of the quality of the player. It is like you debut a 36 or a 38-year-old (Tabish Khan) in Zimbabwe against a team like Zimbabwe but you don't give a chance to a 22-year-old. I mean I haven't seen this happen anywhere in the world. And then you also free him after the Test debut. It's basically a benefit match for him because you did not give him a Test cap with the future in mind. What kind of thinking and logic is this?" explained Raja.

"See, these (high-performance centres) platforms and centres are meant for age cricket where you bring out the future stars. When you invest big coaches on the future stars, only then your cricket and your system is benefitted and not that the already-established first-class and Test players. If you bring them back, how will you increase the canvas, the scope, and talent pool with this execution and planning? I will say it again, the biggest problem with Pakistan cricket is that their GPS is not set yet about moving forward," concluded Raja.