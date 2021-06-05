'You have to be careful': Dilip Vengsarkar's piece of advice to Virat and Co. ahead of WTC final

Former Indian batsman Dilip Vengsarkar was the part of historic 1986 Test series, where Team India defeated England in their own country. He played a crucial in the series, Vengsarkar scored 360 runs in the three-Test series including two centuries at Lord's and Leeds and helped the team seal a 2-0 win.

The former Indian batsman has now given a piece of advice to Virat and Co, ahead of the WTC finals and England series.

"The thing is that once you get acclimatized, the important factor is that, to counter the extra movement, especially off the wicket, it’s important to stay side-on (batting stance). Don’t go for big drives to start with because the ball moves quite a bit and if you go for a big drive when you see a half volley, you are likely to end up in slips or anywhere. So just push the ball rather than going for the big drives," Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.

"In England sometimes you get overcast conditions and the ball starts moving, then suddenly you get sunshine and it becomes a good batting wicket. You get different seasons in one day in England. So, you, as a batsman, are never settled. In India, once you are set and score 30 plus runs, you can score a big innings. But that doesn’t happen in England. You are never set as such, you know. The ball moves around quite a bit and you have to be careful."

Indian batsmen have failed to adapt to English conditions in the past decade.

"That has been a problem for the past 10 years now. Look, when you go to Australia, England, and New Zealand, the conditions are so different. You need practice matches to get acclimated to the conditions.

"So it's important for the BCCI also to organise more practice matches rather than having just one practice game before the start of the Test series. Otherwise, you struggle in the first Test match."