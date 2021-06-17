Cricket: 'They are very strong': Yuvraj Singh predicts the winner for WTC final

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is set to kick off on Friday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Yuvraj Singh has predicted that Team India will win the inaugural championship against the BlackCaps.

The former India all-rounder felt that Virat and Co.'s recent triumph in overseas conditions make them very strong and hoped that they continue their form against the Kiwis.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Yuvraj said: “I think it's a very good idea to take Test cricket to the next level, I feel India is very strong because India has performed brilliantly on overseas tours, won twice in Australia. I think India have the belief that they can win anywhere, but the conditions in England are different, I am sure India should beat New Zealand.”

Team India and New Zealand will clash against each other in World Test Championship final that will be played on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both teams will be looking to lift the Test Championship Mace and take home a cash price of US$ 1.6 million.

The weather conditions, however, might play spoilsport with spells of rain and overcast conditions predicted during the course of the match. Almost all five days have a spell of showers. But, the sixth day (that is kept as a reserve day) is expected to partly sunny.